Nothing Before Coffee (NBC) has revealed that as part of its expansion strategy, it will launch 30 additional outlets within the next 60 days, which will be followed by an additional 50 outlets over the course of the next 12 months. Currently, it operates 35 outlets across eight states in the country.

The coffee chain has signed an exclusive collaboration agreement with Building Brands for Tomorrow (BBFT), an end-to-end leading franchise and growth-bolstering consultancy. Through this partnership, BBFT will accelerate the overall expansion of Nothing Before Coffee’s franchise network in India.

Akshay Kedia, Founder, and COO of Nothing Before Coffee, said, “We strive to provide an authentic and affordable coffee experience for all. Our vision is to become the household name for coffee and beverage cafes in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities of India and beyond, offering a convenient and delicious coffee experience.”

The Indian coffee industry is valued at $808 million and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9 per cent from 2020 to 2025, noted Rohit Singh, Founder and CEO of Building Brands For Tomorrow (BBFT).

“This opens up opportunities for coffee brands in India, where the likes of Starbucks, Third Wave Coffee, or Blue Tokai have still not been able to fully cater to such a huge market size. Additionally, for budget-friendly coffee brands in India, there’s not even a single market player and it’s completely untapped. We are excited about this relationship,” Singh added.