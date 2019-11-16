Now, Personal guarantors of corporate debtors to come under IBC regime from December 1

Facelift Dimapur
The Centre has taken the next big step in insolvency reforms, bringing personal guarantors to corporates (corporate debtors) within the fold of insolvency and bankruptcy regime from December 1 this year.
The Corporate Affairs Ministry ( MCA) has now come up with specific rules extending the scope of IBC to personal guarantors of corporate debtors.
Simply put, resolution of personal guarantors to corporates will be available from December 1. This would benefit both the banks and the personal guarantors, minimising litigation, say experts.
Speaking to BusinessLine, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Chairman M.S.Sahoo said that resolution of personal guarantors under IBC would complement the insolvency resolution of the corporate debtor and put personal guarantors and corporate guarantors on the same level playing field.
The new regime will be prospective and will be invoked when there is a default, Sahoo said. “Further, law of limitation applies”, Sahoo added.
A corporate debtor (CD) may have guarantors, who could be corporates (corporate guarantors to CDs) or individuals (personal guarantors to CDs). Till date, the resolution of corporate guarantors was available under IBC. Now even resolution of personal guarantors will be available.
S.N.Ananthasubramanian, Past President of Institute of Company Secretaries of India and practising Company Secretary, said this is in line with the expectations and its commencement in matter of three years (since IBC enactment) lends credence to the insolvency regulator IBBI's noteworthy contribution towards ease of doing business.
”This will help bring much needed borrowing discipline and propel a cultural change in banking relationships”, he added.
Raj Bhalla, Partner, M V Kini & Co, a law firm, said that like Companies Act, 2013, the IBC is also getting implemented in a phased manner. December 1, 2019 is the date appointed by Central Government to extend the applicability of the IBC Code, 2016 to Personal Guarantors also.
