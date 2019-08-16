Now, promoters can issue DVR shares with up to 74 per cent voting power

The Centre has sweetened the deal for start-ups and other firms with regard to the issuance of shares with differential voting rights (DVR). Promoters of Indian companies can now issue a much larger proportion of shares with DVR, helping them to retain control over their companies even as they raise capital from investors.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Friday said it has revised upwards the cap of DVR shares to 74 per cent of total voting power from the existing 26 per cent.

Another key change is the removal of the earlier requirement of distributable profits for three years for a company to be eligible to issue shares with DVR.

These two changes are expected to give a boost to the start-up eco-system. It is also meant to strengthen the hands of Indian companies and their promoters who have lately been identified by deep-pocketed investors worldwide for acquisition of controlling stake in them to gain access to the cutting-edge innovation and technology development being undertaken by them.

The government had noted that in the absence of these two changes, Indian promoters have had to cede control of companies which have prospects of becoming unicorns, due to the requirements of raising capital through issue of equity to foreign investors.

Alongside these two changes, another major step now taken by the MCA is that the time period within which Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) can be issued by start-ups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade to promoters or directors holding more than 10 per cent of equity shares, has been enhanced to 10 years from five years from the date of their incorporation.

Commenting on the MCA move, Saurav Kumar, Partner, Induslaw, said the changes are specially beneficial for the start-up ecosystem. With companies requiring to enhance the capital base without compromising on the management, the changes would help the promoters raise capital through equity but still have control of the company, he said.

From an investors’ perspective, the changes may be beneficial in a situation where the investors would like to invest without qualifying the investee company as their group company, Kumar told BusinessLine.

Mohit Saraf, Senior Partner, L&L Partners, said this is a very good change and would help founders to raise capital without losing control. “Right now, the law was coming in the way... now law will provide an enabling environment and the founder will be free to negotiate commercially,” he said.