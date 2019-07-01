NTPC awards GE Power Rs 2,311-cr tender for flue gas desulfurisation units

GE Power India Ltd has been awarded three contracts by NTPC Ltd to supply and install Wet Flue Gas Desulfurisation (FGD) systems.

A GE statement said the award is for a combined value of Rs 2,311 crore, to improve air quality.

GE will install the FGDs at IGSTPP Jhajjar (3x500 MW) by Aravali Power Company Private Ltd (APCPL), a joint venture company of NTPC Ltd, Haryana Power Generation Company Ltd (HPGCL) and Indraprastha Power Generation Company Ltd (IPGCL); at the Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station Stage I (2x500MW) & Stage II (2x500 MW) by NTPC Ltd; and Sipat Super Thermal Power Station Stage I (3x660 MW) by NTPC Ltd.

In addition, GE’s scope for IGSTPP Jhajjar (3x500 MW) includes 10 years of operation & maintenance, including the supply of spare parts, the company said.

“GE will help NTPC treat 35 million cubic meters per hour of flue gas and will remove up to 1,08,400 tonnes per year of SO2, which will be converted into gypsum by-product for use in the construction industry. These new contracts are in addition to Wet FGD projects, which were awarded earlier to GE: Telangana STPP 2x800 MW, Solapur, Meja, Tanda – 2x660 MW and Unchahar – 1x500 MW. In addition, GE has executed a WFGD for the 1x500 MW Vindhyachal TPP,” a GE statement said.