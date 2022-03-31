NTPC Group reports record power generation of 360 BU in FY22

State-run NTPC said on Thursday it has delivered a robust performance in FY22 with the highest ever annual group generation of 360 billion units (BU), a growth of 14.6 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.

NTPC Group’s total installed capacity has increased by 4.7 per cent to 68,940 megawatts (MW) with 3,130 MW capacity addition. On a standalone basis, NTPC’s capacity increased by 4.1 per cent to 54,575 MW.

NTPC Korba in Chhattisgarh and NTPC Singrauli in Uttar Pradesh, recorded remarkable achievements in FY22. Korba Unit-3 and Singrauli Unit-4, commissioned 38 years ago, have achieved more than 101 per cent and 99 per cent annual PLF, respectively. The stellar performance is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, Operation & Maintenance practices and technical systems.

RE portfolio

The company is also increasing its renewable energy (RE) portfolio and has received nod from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for setting up 4,750 MW RE Park in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

NTPC also expects to set up 10,000 MW capacity in Rajasthan for which Letter of Intent (LOI) has been issued. The company has set a new target of installing 60 GW of RE capacity by 2032.

Other renewable projects

The year also witnessed NTPC expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility. India’s largest power producer is also aiming a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

NTPC has become India’s first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE). Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and also Green Hydrogen solutions. The power major has also forayed into a variety of business areas, including fuel cells, e-mobility and waste-to-energy.