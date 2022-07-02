NTPC inks MoU with Rajasthan for 10 GW ultra mega RE parks

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a subsidiary of NTPC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Rajasthan for the development of 10 gigawatts (GW) Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in the State.

This is part of the NTPC Group’s target of 60 GW renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2032. The MoU signing marks another step toward achieving the renewable capacity addition targets of NTPC, the State-run power generator said in a statement.

In less than two years since its inception, NTPC REL has won 4 GW RE capacity by bidding in various tenders which are under different stages of implementation. Additionally, NTPC REL is developing one UMREPP of 4.75 GW capacity in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat and has also entered into a joint venture agreement with DVC for developing RE parks and projects, it added.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on Friday at Jaipur in the presence of the Energy Minister of Rajasthan Bhanwar Singh Bhati.

The country’s largest power generator on Friday also announced the date of commercial operations of the last part capacity of 20 megawatt (MW) out of the 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar PV project, which is the largest such project in this segment in India.

NTPC’s total installed capacity is 69,134.20 MW with 23 coal-based, 7 gas-based, 1 hydro, and 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has 9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.