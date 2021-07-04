NTPC invites EoI for sale of fly ash in West Asia

NTPC Ltd has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the sale of fly ash from the designated ports of the Middle East and other regions.

The company aims to utilise 100 per cent of the fly ash generated as a by-product at its coal-fired power plants, NTPC said in a statement on Sunday.

“Sustainable ash utilisation is one of the key concern areas at NTPC and the company is ensuring sustainable solutions for complete utilisation for it, it said. Bidders can file EoIs till July 25.

The firm has been supplying fly ash to cement manufacturers, leveraging Indian Railways’ sprawling network to transport fly ash in an economical and environment-friendly manner, the statement said.

The fly ash generated at NTPC stations is ideal for use in the manufacture of cement, concrete, concrete products, cellular concrete products and for bricks, blocks and tiles, the statement added.

To promote the use of fly ash bricks in building construction, NTPC has set up Fly Ash brick manufacturing Plants at its coal-based plants.

“These bricks are exclusively being utilised in the plants as well as township construction activities. On average, 60 million Fly Ash bricks are being manufactured annually by NTPCs own Fly Ash brick Plants,” the firm said. About 9 per cent of the total fly ash produced in NTPC stations is being utilized by fly ash bricks blocks and tiles manufacturing units annually.

Further, during 2020-21, almost 15 NTPC station supplies fly ash to various road projects and ash utilization crossed nearly 20 million tonnes.