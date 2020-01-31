NTPC’s Khargone Power Station unit-1 to start from February 1

State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said the unit-1 of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh will start commercial operation from February 1.

“We wish to inform that unit-1 of 660 megawatt (mw) of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station (2x660 mw) is hereby declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 01.02.2020,” the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 48,645 mw and 57,106 mw, respectively, the filing said.

Shares of NTPC were trading at ₹1,14.85 a piece on BSE, up 1.10 per cent from the previous close.