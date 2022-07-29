NTPC net profit up 15.5% in Q1

State-run NTPC on Friday reported a 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated net profit at ₹3,978 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

On a consolidated basis, the country’s largest power generator reported a total income of ₹43,560.72 crore, an increase of 43.34 per cent, over ₹30,390.60 crore clocked in the same period last year.

NTPC Group generated 104.42 billion units (BU) in Q1 FY23 compared to 85.81 billion units in Q1 FY22, an increase of around 22 per cent.

Its standalone gross generation during the quarter was 86.88 BU compared to 71.75 BU in the corresponding previous period, registering an increase of 21 per cent.

NTPC’s coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 80.39 per cent against the national average of 69.49 per cent during Q1.

On a standalone basis, its total income for the quarter was ₹39,202.74 crore against ₹26,802.25 crore, an increase of 46.27 per cent. Standalone net profit for the first quarter was ₹3,676.43 crore against ₹3,145.63 crore in Q1 FY22, an increase of 16.87 per cent.