NTPC net up 49 per cent in Q4

NTPC Limited has reported a net profit of ₹4,350.32 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

This represents a 48.7 per cent increase over the net profit of ₹2,925.59 crore recorded in same quarter of the previous financial year.

The higher profits are attributed to better sales, controlled costs and tax adjustments in the quarter under review. However, total income during the quarter under review fell by 4.54 per cent to ₹2,2545.61 crore.

The company board has recommended a final dividend of 25 per cent (₹ 2.50 on equity share of ₹10 each) for the fiscal year 2018-2019. It had paid an Interim Dividend at 35.80 per cent of the paid-up share capital (₹3.58 per equity share of ₹10 each in February 2019).

A NTPC statement said that this is the 26th consecutive year of dividend payment by the Company.

On a consolidated basis, in financial year 2018-2019, the total income was ₹97,537.34 crore as against the total income of ₹ 89,641.59 crore during the previous year, registering an increase of 8.81 per cent.

For the NTPC Group, Profit After Tax for financial year 2018-2019 was ₹ 12,633.45 crore as compared to ₹10,501.50 crore in the previous year, registering an increase of 20.3 per cent. “The Gross Generation of NTPC Group for financial year 2018-2019 was 305.90 billion units as against 294.27 billion units during the previous year.”

The average tariff for financial year 2018-2019 stood at ₹3.38 a unit. For the full year 2017-2018, the average tariff realised by NTPC stood at ₹3.23 a unit.