NTPC net up 49 per cent in Q4

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
NTPC Limited has reported a net profit of ₹4,350.32 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.
This represents a 48.7 per cent increase over the net profit of ₹2,925.59 crore recorded in same quarter of the previous financial year.
The higher profits are attributed to better sales, controlled costs and tax adjustments in the quarter under review. However, total income during the quarter under review fell by 4.54 per cent to ₹2,2545.61 crore.
The company board has recommended a final dividend of 25 per cent (₹ 2.50 on equity share of ₹10 each) for the fiscal year 2018-2019. It had paid an Interim Dividend at 35.80 per cent of the paid-up share capital (₹3.58 per equity share of ₹10 each in February 2019).
A NTPC statement said that this is the 26th consecutive year of dividend payment by the Company.
On a consolidated basis, in financial year 2018-2019, the total income was ₹97,537.34 crore as against the total income of ₹ 89,641.59 crore during the previous year, registering an increase of 8.81 per cent.
For the NTPC Group, Profit After Tax for financial year 2018-2019 was ₹ 12,633.45 crore as compared to ₹10,501.50 crore in the previous year, registering an increase of 20.3 per cent. “The Gross Generation of NTPC Group for financial year 2018-2019 was 305.90 billion units as against 294.27 billion units during the previous year.”
The average tariff for financial year 2018-2019 stood at ₹3.38 a unit. For the full year 2017-2018, the average tariff realised by NTPC stood at ₹3.23 a unit.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor