NTPC officers, worker unions likely to go on strike by mid December if Government reduces equity

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
"If the Modi Government reduces the equity in the NTPC below 51 per cent, then the company officers association along with workers unions will go on a strike by mid December affecting 40,000 MW of power production per day," said Chairman of NTPC Executive Federation of India (NEFI), VK Sharma.
NEFI is the officers association in the power sector behemoth.
According to the numbers shared on the Central Electricity Authority website, India’s total installed capacity in October is 3.63 lakh MW. This means that if the strike observed for a day it will impact over 10 per cent power production in the country.
Sharma in an interaction with BusinessLine said that first a token strike would observed and if the Modi Government persist with its equity dilution plans then the strike would be indefinite. The strike will coincide with Winter session of the parliament, which is expected to commence on November 18. The Centre currently holds about 54 per cent equity in the company.
Sharma said that the NEFI was in talks with unions and officers association in other PSUs also for chalking out a joint action strategy. Talks are also being held with banks and rail unions for participating in the strike. The strike will happen either jointly or independently by NTPC staff, he said.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The November futures contract of natural gas declined over the past week and on Monday it tested a key support ...
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism