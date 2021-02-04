Companies

NTPC Q3 net rises 11 per cent to ₹3,315 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

Board declares ₹ 3 interim dividend

The country’s largest electricity generator NTPC posted a net profit of ₹3,315.34 crore for the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year, 10.69 per cent higher than the same period during the previous financial year.

Riding the wave of rise in electricity demand as the economy gradually opened up, the firm generated 65.42 billion units of electricity in the December quarter, about 7 per cent higher year-on-year.

The board of directors has approved an interim dividend for the financial year 2021 at 30 per cent of paid-up share capital, which comes to ₹3 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, the firm said in a statement.

9-month profit up

During the first nine-month period of the ongoing financial year, the company’s profit after tax is ₹9,290.30 crore, about 5 per cent higher year-on-year.

Gross generation during this same period, which includes the worst of the Covid-19 slump, still grew 1 per cent year-on-year to 193.28 billion units. The company’s coal stations operated at a 62.29 per cent capacity during these nine months.

