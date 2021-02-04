NTPC Q3 net rises 11 per cent to ₹3,315 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The country’s largest electricity generator NTPC posted a net profit of ₹3,315.34 crore for the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year, 10.69 per cent higher than the same period during the previous financial year.
Riding the wave of rise in electricity demand as the economy gradually opened up, the firm generated 65.42 billion units of electricity in the December quarter, about 7 per cent higher year-on-year.
The board of directors has approved an interim dividend for the financial year 2021 at 30 per cent of paid-up share capital, which comes to ₹3 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, the firm said in a statement.
During the first nine-month period of the ongoing financial year, the company’s profit after tax is ₹9,290.30 crore, about 5 per cent higher year-on-year.
Gross generation during this same period, which includes the worst of the Covid-19 slump, still grew 1 per cent year-on-year to 193.28 billion units. The company’s coal stations operated at a 62.29 per cent capacity during these nine months.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...