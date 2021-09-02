NTPC REL gets LoA for developing 325MW in MP’s Shajapur Solar Park

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) has received a Letter of Award(LoA) from Madhya Pradesh government for developing 325 MW of solar projects in Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, it got the letter of award for Agar, Shajapur and Neemuch Solar Park with a capacity of 1500 MW at Bhopal from the Chief Minister of the State Shivraj Singh Chauhan. State distribution companies and railways will purchase power from these projects, as per the statement.

NTPC REL has won a capacity of 105 MW worth ₹2.35/kWh, and also a capacity of 220 MW worth ₹2.33/kWh in the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited’s auction held on July 19, 2021, for 450 MW of solar projects at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh. With this, NTPC has achieved 4.4. GW capacity through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB).