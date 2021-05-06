Companies

NTPC Renewable Energy inks PPA with GUVNL for 150-MW solar project

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on May 06, 2021

To sell power to Gujarat Discoms at a tariff of ₹2.20 per unit

NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd has entered into a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) — a State distribution utility to sell power from its 150-MW solar project.

The project to be installed in Gujarat, will sell power at a tariff of ₹2.20 per kWh to the Gujarat government’s distribution utility.

With this successful bid, the company’s total capacity under Tariff-based competitive bidding has reached 1.4 GW, NTPC informed in a statement on Thursday.

The company has also been allocated land in Rann of Kutch by for developing a solar park with a capacity of 4,750 MW.

The subsidiary floated to develop renewable energy projects is building 6 GW solar capacity.

NTPC Renewable Energy will receive₹2,100 crore of long-term loans from banks for its under-construction projects.

Published on May 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

solar
renewable energy
NTPC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.