NTPC targets 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032

State-owned power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has set a taget to install 60 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2032.
NTPC has become India's first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE), according to a statement.
"NTPC has set a target to install 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032," it added.
The country's largest power producer is also aiming 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.
NTPC is among the few organisations globally to declare its energy compact goals.
Further, NTPC has declared that it will form at least 2 international alliances to facilitate clean energy research and promote sustainability in energy value chain by 2025.
The targets were unveiled in the recently held 'Ministerial Thematic Forums for the HDLE' event. The commitment from NTPC has been made public on UN's website as well.
The United Nations is set to convene a high-level dialogue in September 2021 to promote the implementation of energy-related goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
NTPC has been taking various steps in increasing its green energy portfolio by adding significant capacities of RE sources.
Earlier, the company had planned to have a minimum of 32 gigawatt (GW) capacity through RE sources constituting nearly 25 per cent of its overall power generation capacity by 2032.
This development will prove to be huge boost for the nation's largest energy producer that will catapult its position in the green energy map of the country.
