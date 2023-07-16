NTT Data Business Solutions, a global SAP consulting firm, plans to increase its India business to $100 million by 2025, from $40 million currently. In a bid to scale, it plans to increase its headcount and look for merger and acquisition(M&A) opportunities in the region, according to senior executives of the company. The company, part of the NTT Data Group, globally clocks $1.5 billion in revenue.

In order to scale, the company is betting on India’s growing economy. Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions told businessline, “The investments being made in India are in line with the growing importance of the region, not only in IT, but as an economy. Along with US, China, Japan, and Germany, India is also becoming very important as an economic power.”

As it expands its India business, the company will also be increasing its headcount. It currently has 500 positions open. “While we do see some impact coming from Gen AI into our programming hiring, we are in enterprise applications business where we do a lot of customer-facing work where we actually see a lot more requirement,” said Sanjeev Deshpande, EVP, Head of APAC Region and Managing Director – India. Currently, 2900 of its 13500 total employees are based in India.

Also Read: Exide Industries expects growth in business

The senior executives said that they are scouting for M&A opportunities in the region. The company is looking for players that can add to the scale, bring industry-specific expertise and capabilities, or are an innovative company that is focused on newer and emerging technologies and can add to the portfolio. Previously, in India, it acquired vCentric Technologies, a reseller of SAP software and premium SAP services provider based in Hyderabad.

NTT Data Business Solutions which has primarily been focused on SAP consulting, in a bid to scale, is also branching out of SAP, and entering the market with Service Now. It will also focus on providing advanced analytics solutions like Microsoft Fabric, Denodo, and SAP’s Analytics Cloud. Additionally, it is also working on providing hyper-scaler services and has partnered with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services in India.

Also Read: US appeals court refuses FTC request to pause Microsoft deal for Activision

The company derives its business majorly from the mid-market segment. Currently, it operates in the lower large enterprise segment of the big market -companies sized between 500 million to 1 billion-. In India, the company serves customers such as Navabharat Ventures Ltd, Shree Malani Group, Mamba Collieries Ltd, and Suvin Lifesciences, among others.

In a bid to expand, it sees opportunities in the large enterprise segment of India. “In the next one-threeyears, together with our sister companies, which have a large sales presence and a large enterprise footprint, we are going to take our services to our own large enterprise customer base along with working with our sister companies and reaching out to their customers,” said Deshpande.