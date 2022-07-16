Nutanix bets on hybrid cloud adoption for growth in Indian market

Nutanix, a hyper-converged infrastructure computing company is betting big on the flexible nature of its offerings to capture a greater share of the cloud computing market in India.

By evolving from being an appliance model to a software stack model, we are adding customers at a brisk pace in India, said Faiz Shakir, Managing Director-Sales, Nutanix India and SAARC.

The hyper-converged platform that allows customers to run Nutanix’s software on any hardware, virtualisation player, or any application, has worked in its favour, says the company. This also helps Nutanix to have an edge over well-established public cloud providers in the market.

Faiz Shakir told BusinessLine, “Freedom of choice has been our mantra and not locking in our customers is what has made them stay. All we bring to the table is the simplicity of the multi-cloud platform and that has seen good reception in the Indian market.”

A market leader in HCI

Nutanix has been identified as a market leader for 15 consecutive quarters in the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) software sector — which refers to the integration of different data center elements such as storage, computing, networking, and management into a software-defined platform — in the Indian market in Q3 CY2021. The latest IDC figures show that the company has a 69 per cent market share.

The increase in the need for hybrid cloud systems by enterprises has also put Nutanix on the map. The company says there is demand for a hybrid cloud, where a combination of both public and private cloud can be used.

A study done by Nutanix showed that 84 per cent of enterprises in India prefer hybrid multi-cloud. Shakir said, “Nutanix can get the public and private cloud married and talk to each other. This makes it a great stack to work with, and that is what our company brings to the table.”

Subscription-based service

The adoption is also aided by the option of subscription-based usage. Businesses can purchase Nutanix for as short as one month or longer, depending on how they plan to use it. Additionally, one is not required to make a capital expenditure for several years at once.

The company has seen the adoption of its services across verticals, such as BFSI, hospitality, IT/ITES, government, start-ups, and aviation. Nutanix gets the majority of its business from Indian headquartered companies. Some of its prominent Indian customers are RBL Bank, Apollo hospitals, Daily Hunt, and Gupshup.