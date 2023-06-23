Nuvoco Vistas Corp, a cement company, has completed a project that allows it to use agricultural waste, biomass, tyre chips and other hazardous waste sources as Alternative Fuel Resource in its Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan plants.

With the use of alternative fuels, the company expects to reduce the use of fossil fuels and minimise its environmental impact.

Nuvoco has introduced AFR feeding in the Pyro-process system to enable uniform feeding and to incorporate the necessary safety interlocks throughout. This system allows use of alternate fuels in an efficient and effective way without impacting the environmental standards prescribed and approved by the Pollution Control Board of India.

Though the project was focused on environmental sustainability, it has several other benefits for clinker production and can offer significant cost savings.

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco, said the successful completion of the project demonstrates the company’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, maximising waste consumption and demonstrating responsible resource management practices.

The adoption of alternative fuels also aids in resolving issues associated with landfills and unhygienic waste accumulation. For instance, in its cement manufacturing process, Nuvoco uses plastic waste, Refused Derived Fuel, and municipal waste that is harmful to cattle and other wildlife due to its carcinogenic qualities as an alternative fuel, he said.

Alternative fuels are a crucial step towards reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

