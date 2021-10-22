Nykaa acquires skincare brand DoT & Key

Nykaa, the beauty and fashion e-commerce platform, today announced the acquisition of skincare brand Dot & Key. This is the first D2C (direct to consumer) beauty brand acquired by Nykaa.

Founded by Kolkata-based Suyash Saraf and Anisha Saraf, Dot & Key is a new-age brand focused on providing skincare solutions. It offers premium skincare products such as serums, face masks, toners and cleansers. The brand has recently expanded into nutraceuticals under the brand ‘IKWI’, whose products are dermatologically tested and cruelty-free. Ernst & Young LLP was the exclusive advisor to Dot & Key on the deal.

Commenting on the strategic development, Founder and CEO, Nykaa, Falguni Nayar said, “Dot & Key’s product range presents an exciting opportunity for Nykaa as it allows us to extend the brand’s reach to a larger landscape of consumers and enter the nutraceutical space as well. Dot & Key is a consumer centric brand with a growing base of consumers and a range of skincare solutions.”