Oil bonds: HPCL, BPCL have sold most of their holdings to raise cash

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum sold a large chunk of oil bonds in the open market, while Indian Oil Corporation has not sold any. The three oil marketing companies (OMC) were issued Special Bonds in lieu of cash subsidy between 2005 and 2010.
Oil marketing companies had two options available to them – hold the bonds to maturity and receive interest at regular intervals or sell them in the market if they needed liquidity. It appears that Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) sold a large part of their holdings to raise cash.
This correspondent filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to know about the current position of bond holding. Though the questions were the same for all the three companies, each responded differently.
Also read:Oil steadies after rout on rising Covid-19 cases, OPEC+ supply deal
The first question was: how many special bonds were issued to the OMCs between 2005 and 2010 by the Central government?
Indian Oil said that special bonds of face value of over ₹82,000 crore were issued, while HPCL said over 3 crore bonds were issued to it. BPCL confirmed allocation of 18 series of oil bonds. It did not specify either the quantity or value of bonds received by it.
The next question was: how many special bonds have been sold in the market by each of them, the cost of acquisition of such bonds and what was the realisation?
Indian Oil said that it did not sell any, while HPCL said it sold over 2.67 crore bonds in the market. BPCL’s reply was: “18 series of oil bonds have been sold in the open market of which 4 series of oil bonds have been sold partially.” It may be noted that every tranche of bond with different maturity and different coupon rate was given a distinguished series name.
However, both HPCL and BPCL remained silent on the next question on the cost. HPCL said that the cost of acquisition and realisation thereof is fiduciary in nature between the company and the government, and hence protected and exempted under Sec.8(1)(e) of the RTI Act. BPCL said that this information is of commercial nature and hence denied under the Act.
Also read:Oil prices and Indian fiscal federalism
On the number of bonds still on the book of the companies, Indian Oil said it had special bonds of the face value over ₹8,000 crore as on March 31, 2021, with the balance having been redeemed. For HPCL, the number is over 37 lakh while for BPCL, it was 4 series of bonds.
The total current outstanding of oil bonds is about ₹1.30-lakh crore, out of which ₹10,000 crore is to be repaid this fiscal and the balance in the next five years.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...