Ola Electric has announced the expansion of its direct-to-consumer (D2C) footprint with the opening of 14 new Ola experience centres across 11 cities — three in Bengaluru, two in Pune and one each in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kota, Nagpur, Ranchi and Vadodara.

The company now has an offline presence through more than 50 experience centers and plans to scale this up to 200 by the year-end.

The centres aim to provide all services under one roof and allow people to experience Ola’s EV technology and gather all information regarding the vehicles. They also enable customers to avail test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro, seek assistance in purchasing, get details on financing options and culminate into their purchase journey on the Ola app. These centres also double up as destinations for all the post sales care and maintenance of Ola scooters.

‘Holistic experience’

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric, said, “EV enthusiasts are absolutely loving the holistic experience that Ola experience centres offer by serving as go-to places for them to touch and feel our products, clarify their queries, and avail support both before and after purchase. To ensure that more and more people get to experience our products in the most immersive way possible, we are rapidly increasing our offline footprint across the country with an aim to open a total of 200 of these centres by the end of this year.”

With Ola’s D2C model and the latest extension of physical touch points through its experience centres, the company is said to have organised over 1 lakh customer test rides pan-India.