Ola Electric reports ₹1,100 crore in sales in two days

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The second and final day of sale of Ola electric scooter continued to surge high, reaching over ₹1,100 crore.
“This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India,” said Bhavish Aggarwal in a company blog.
While the purchase window is now closed, the reservations for Ola S1 and S1 Pro remain open on the company website. Ola will now be reopening the purchase window on November 1, around Diwali. Those who have already reserved but did not purchase in the last two days will be able to purchase during that time.
Also read: Ola Electric sells scooters worth ₹600 crore in 24 hours
Ola had reported sales worth over ₹600 crore in the first 24 hours of opening the purchase window. “That’s more, in value terms, than what the entire two wheeler industry sells in a day. Make no mistake, the age of EVs is here. This response is beyond our expectations,” Aggarwal had said yesterday.
It has recently committed to employ 10,000 women at the company’s manufacturing facility Ola Future factory. Located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Ola Future factory is a 500-acre manufacturing unit set up for the production of its electric two wheelers. The manufacturing facility is said to have the capacity to produce 10 million electric scooters per year.
The company claims to have invested significantly in training and upskilling these women in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured here.
Also read: Ola Futurefactory to be driven entirely by women
Ola Electric also has plans to set up a charging network called Ola Hypercharger Network. The company claimed that it plans to set up more than 1lakh charging points across 400 cities for its e-scooters.
Led by the rise in fuel prices and revised FAME II incentives, two-wheeler EV companies have recorded tremendous growth this year.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...