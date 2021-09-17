Ola Electric reports ₹1,100 crore in sales in two days

The second and final day of sale of Ola electric scooter continued to surge high, reaching over ₹1,100 crore.

“This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India,” said Bhavish Aggarwal in a company blog.

While the purchase window is now closed, the reservations for Ola S1 and S1 Pro remain open on the company website. Ola will now be reopening the purchase window on November 1, around Diwali. Those who have already reserved but did not purchase in the last two days will be able to purchase during that time.

Ola had reported sales worth over ₹600 crore in the first 24 hours of opening the purchase window. “That’s more, in value terms, than what the entire two wheeler industry sells in a day. Make no mistake, the age of EVs is here. This response is beyond our expectations,” Aggarwal had said yesterday.

It has recently committed to employ 10,000 women at the company’s manufacturing facility Ola Future factory. Located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Ola Future factory is a 500-acre manufacturing unit set up for the production of its electric two wheelers. The manufacturing facility is said to have the capacity to produce 10 million electric scooters per year.

The company claims to have invested significantly in training and upskilling these women in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured here.

Ola Electric also has plans to set up a charging network called Ola Hypercharger Network. The company claimed that it plans to set up more than 1lakh charging points across 400 cities for its e-scooters.

Led by the rise in fuel prices and revised FAME II incentives, two-wheeler EV companies have recorded tremendous growth this year.