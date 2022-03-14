Ola to open the next purchase window for S1 Pro on Holi

EV manufacturer Ola Electric will open its next purchase window for the Ola S1 Pro on Holi, i.e., March 17 and 18.

Ola is offering a special edition colour ‘Gerua’ on this occasion, available only for two days . All customers who have reservations will be eligible for an early access to purchase on 17th while others can buy on March 18.

Customers can also buy any of the other ten colors of the S1 Pro. Similar to the first purchase window, the entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only. The despatch will start from April and would be delivered at the customers’ doorsteps.

The company said, it is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the “overwhelming customer demand.” In December 2020, Ola Electric also signed the MoU with the Tamil Nadu government for an investment of ₹2,400 crore in setting up its first factory in the state. Upon completion, the Ola Futurefactory is expected to create about 10,000 jobs and have an annual capacity of 2 million units.

Earlier in September 2021, the company reported sales worth over ₹1,100 crore in two days of opening its first purchase window. In January 2022, Ola Electric raised over $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others, at a valuation of $5 billion.