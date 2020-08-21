On Day 1, Kia’s compact SUV Sonet logs 6,523 bookings

Kia Motors India said its all-new smart urban compact SUV, the Sonet, has generated a record 6,523 bookings on the very first day.

Prospective customers were able to book the car online at the official Kia Motors India website and via the company’s countrywide dealership network by paying an initial booking amount of ₹25,000.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said: “The tremendous response to the all-new Sonet proves that there is never a bad time to launch a good product. It also shows that the faith of Indian consumers in Brand Kia has grown leaps and bounds over just one year of our operation in India. With the Sonet, we offer customers a product that boasts world-class quality, powerful design, cutting-edge technology, unparalleled features and a staggering variety of options. I would like to assure the customers that Kia Motors is fully committed to delivering their Sonet in the least time possible with our Anantpur plant operating with optimum efficiency.”

Manufactured at Kia’s facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, Sonet is being made in India for the world.

Kia's first offering in India, the Seltos, had received bookings of 6,046 on the first day.