The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today commissioned another irrigation project which is part of the action plan to bring one crore acres under assured water supply.
Describing it as a milestone, KCR, along with senior ministers and officials, was present when the water from Kaleswaram, which had already reached to Mid Manair from Medigadda barrage, entered the Kondapochamma Sagar. This is a significant development as it is actually happening during summer, when most of the reservoirs go dry.
He released water from Kondapochamma Sagar into Haldi Vaagu and through Manjira river it was diverted to Nizam Sagar. Later, Kondapochamma Sagar water was released to Gajwel canal to fill up about 20 tanks in Siddipet district.
After reaching Avusulapally in Vargal Mandal in Siddipet district by a special bus, KCR performed pooja to the Kaleswaram waters and later released water from Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir, according to a statement from CMO.
