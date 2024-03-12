Metaverse and gaming technology company OneVerse online poker platform Calling Station and fantasy sports platform BatBall11. The company did not diclose the deal value.

This adds to the portfolio of gaming companies it has acquired recently, an online game development studio Spartan Poker for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisitions are a part of OneVerse’s ongoing M&A strategy to solidify its position in the gaming market and advance its goal of becoming India’s leading gaming entity, recent macroeconomic challenges have presented favourable conditions for M&A efforts. The company is looking to close a few more acquisitions in the next three months, as a part of a larger strategy.

“They are both very efficient companies when it comes to unit economics and are in a high growth trajectory phase. We are very impressed with the execution capabilities of the leadership at Batball11 and Calling Station. They have achieved substantial growth with very minimal capital infusion. We believe that they bring a valuable synergy to our gaming portfolio not just in terms of business value but the operating efficiency of their teams which is crucial for the next phase of growth,” said OneVerse’s CEO E. Paul Micheal.

The company is looking at investing an additional ₹250 crore across its portfolio of planned investments which is expected to triple growth within one year, he added.

Both the latest acquired companies have a combined user base of 1.4 million.

This comes at a time when the real money gaming companies are impacted by the 28 per cent GST levied on the full value of bets placed in online games. This has led to some companies such as --Hike, Mobile Premier League (MPL) to lay off employees, while others such as Fantok have temporarily shut down operations.

