ONGC awards 49 marginal fields to seven bidders

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has awarded 49 marginal oil and gas fields to seven successful bidders.

These fields span across 13 contract areas in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Assam, a company statement said.

"The bid process for seeking partners for enhancement of production from 64 marginal nomination fields was held recently. Interested companies participated in the International competitive bidding process for 17 onshore contract areas comprising of producing oil and gas fields," the statement said.

It is expected with the award of these contract areas, the production from these marginal fields would be enhanced, the statement added.

