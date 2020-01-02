ONGC corners all blocks on offer in Open Acreage Bid round IV

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has bagged all the blocks on offer in the Open Acreage Bid round IV. ONGC had bid for all the seven blocks on offer while Oil India Limited (OIL) had bid for just one block.

There were five blocks from Madhya Pradesh and one block each from Rajasthan and West Bengal on offer. The block in Rajasthan is the only one to get more than one bid in this round.

The blocks awarded in these rounds follow the fiscal regime defined by the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy. This includes reduced royalty rates, zero oil cess, a uniform licensing system, marketing and pricing freedom, a revenue sharing model and exploration rights on all the retained areas for the full contract life, according to the DGH.

“With completion of four India OALP bidding rounds, 94 explorations blocks covering an area of around 1,37,000 square kilometres have been offered to leading exploration and production companies. The total active exploration acreage of India now stands at 2,20,000 sq kms,” a statement from the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons said.