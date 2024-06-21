State-run ONGC on Friday said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IOCL to establish a small-scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant near the Hatta Gas Field in the Vindhyan Basin.

The MoU was inked on June 17. The establishment of the Hatta LNG plant will significantly enhance the Vindhyan Basin’s status, upgrading it from a Category II to a Category I Basin, the exploration & production (E&P) major said.

Basins which have proven hydrocarbon resources with established commercial production are Category-I basins, whereas Category-II are basins with contingent resources that are yet to be converted to recoverable reserves and commercial production.

The plant will utilise cutting-edge technology to produce LNG, a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels, significantly reducing carbon emissions and aligning with India’s climate change mitigation goals, ONGC added.

The discovery at Hatta represents the culmination of five decades of sustained exploration efforts. ONGC has already submitted its Field Development Plan (FDP) to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) to monetize its assets in the Hatta area.

The ‘non-binding MoU for a Technology Demonstration Small Scale LNG plant at Hatta, Madhya Pradesh’ between ONGC and Indian Oil is a visionary step towards a sustainable and prosperous future for India.

As the nation advances on its path to energy self-sufficiency, the Hatta LNG plant will stand as a symbol of innovation, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to a greener tomorrow.