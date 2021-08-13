Companies

ONGC Q1 net down 37 per cent sequentially

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 13, 2021

The total income for the quarter under review declined by 7.53 per cent to ₹1,09,302 crore.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Friday reported a 37.44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on June 30 at ₹6,847 crore as against a net profit of ₹10,946 crore crore in the previous March quarter.

The energy behemoth recorded a net profit of ₹1,085 crore in the June quarter of the last fiscal.

The total income for the quarter under review declined by 7.53 per cent to ₹1,09,302 crore from a level of ₹1,18,206 crore in the previous March quarter. The total income in the June quarter of last fiscal had touched ₹63,694 crore, a company statement said.

On a stand-alone basis, ONGC net profit stood at ₹4,335 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal as compared to a net profit of ₹6,734 crore in the previous March quarter. In the June quarter of 2020-21, ONGC had reported a net profit of ₹497 crore.

Published on August 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.