ONGC Q1 net down 37 per cent sequentially

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Friday reported a 37.44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on June 30 at ₹6,847 crore as against a net profit of ₹10,946 crore crore in the previous March quarter.

The energy behemoth recorded a net profit of ₹1,085 crore in the June quarter of the last fiscal.

The total income for the quarter under review declined by 7.53 per cent to ₹1,09,302 crore from a level of ₹1,18,206 crore in the previous March quarter. The total income in the June quarter of last fiscal had touched ₹63,694 crore, a company statement said.

On a stand-alone basis, ONGC net profit stood at ₹4,335 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal as compared to a net profit of ₹6,734 crore in the previous March quarter. In the June quarter of 2020-21, ONGC had reported a net profit of ₹497 crore.