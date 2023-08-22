OnSolve, a critical event management provider announced the opening of a new technology office in Bengaluru, India.

The Bengaluru office creates more than 100 engineering jobs across core product operations teams, including AI and machine learning development, database management, technical support, and security operations.

“Expanding our tech presence to India underscores our dedication to innovation and commitment to solving the most complex issues for our customers. As we remain focused on protecting communities and unlocking operational agility for organizations, our team in this region and the work they are focused on will be essential to transforming how the world mitigates and responds to physical threats,” said Mark Herrington, CEO, OnSolve.

Why Bengaluru?

Bengaluru was selected as the location for OnSolve’s innovation centre due to its technology ecosystem and skilled talent pool. By establishing a presence in this hub, OnSolve aims to tap into the region’s vast resources and local expertise to strengthen its platform and its competitive position in the market, said the company.

“We are excited to expand our innovation efforts to India and create high-tech jobs in Bengaluru. There is immense potential for OnSolve to advance the OnSolve Platform within this dynamic technology ecosystem. As we focus on keeping OnSolve competitive, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and upskilling the talent in this region,” said Ranjith Keloth, Managing Director, India, OnSolve.

