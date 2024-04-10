Pune Gas has unveiled India’s first LPG-powered backup generator, a groundbreaking product designed to address fuel loss and operational inefficiencies caused by LPG cylinder sweating and freezing.

The statement issued by Pune Gas added, “This innovative solution marks a significant advancement in redefining standards within the hospitality sector, demonstrating Pune Gas’s commitment to pioneering sustainable and convenient solutions.”

The hospitality industry, including restaurants, hotels, cafes, and bakeries, often grapples with managing space constraints and high maintenance costs associated with Liquid Off-Take (LOT) cylinders. Pune Gas’s introduction of the LPG-powered backup generator directly tackles these challenges by offering a space-efficient and low-maintenance solution, eliminating the need for a vaporizer.

Also read: Pune Gas expands operations into Sri Lanka

Jesal Sampat, Executive Director of Pune Gas, said, “At Pune Gas, we’re not just launching a product; we’re ushering in a new era of sustainable and efficient operations for the hospitality sector. This innovation, a blend of German engineering and Indian manufacturing, exemplifies our commitment to eco-friendly solutions that meet the evolving needs of our industry.”

Engineered in Germany and assembled in India, this generator sets a new benchmark for sustainability in the hospitality industry, offering a significant reduction in carbon footprint compared to diesel-powered generators. Its compact, organised design makes it a perfect fit for the limited spaces often found in commercial kitchens and hospitality establishments.

The LPG-powered backup generator seamlessly integrates with the LPGenius Smart LPG system, ensuring optimised performance, real-time monitoring, and efficient utilisation of LPG resources. This integration offers unparalleled benefits, including minimised environmental impact, making it an ideal solution for commercial LPG users seeking a reliable, hassle-free alternative to traditional power backup options.