Organic Harvest, part of the Good Glamm Group, has entered the colour cosmetics category with the launch of a makeup line with certified organic ingredients.

The brand also launched a digital video campaign featuring actor Nimrat Kaur in connection with the new range.

In a statement, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co, says, “With the launch of Organic Harvest’s first-ever makeup range, we’re taking another bold step towards fulfilling the vision of clean, ethical and sustainable beauty at Organic Harvest. We aim to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty while making conscious choices for our planet.”

The collection has six product categories including matte lipstick, matte liquid lipstick, BB Cream, matte compact, kohl and liquid eyeliner.

Rahul Aggarwal, founder of Organic Harvest, said added, “Our journey has always been about redefining beauty with a conscience and our customers can now enjoy cosmetics that not only enhance their appearance but also promote skin health.”

