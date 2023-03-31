Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified CK Birla Group, on Friday announced the appointment of Rajan Gupta as its Managing Director and CEO. The appointment is effective April 4. Gupta will join the OEL Board as a full-time Director and will be based in New Delhi. He succeeds outgoing MD and CEO Rakesh Khanna.

In a statement, CK Birla, Chairman, Orient Electric said,“I am delighted to welcome Rajan as Managing Director and CEO of Orient Electric. We are deeply committed to making Orient Electric an industry leader in Fans, Lighting, Appliances and Switchgear as we strengthen our position to meet the changing demands of the market. His extensive experience in scaling up businesses, brand consolidation, and strong customer engagement aligns well with our growth ambitions.”

“I want to thank the outgoing CEO Rakesh Khanna for his leadership and his contribution in bringing Orient Electric to its current market leadership,” Birla added.

Gupta was earlier serving as the MD & CEO of Hathway Cable and Datacom and Chairman of The Board, GTPL Hathway. In his career spanning 25 years, he has worked in various functions and companies including Tata Telecom, Hindustan Coca Cola and Asian Paints.