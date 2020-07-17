Companies

Orient Electric forays into hygiene product segment with UV Sanitche

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 17, 2020 Published on July 17, 2020

Consumer electrical product company Orient Electric has forayed into the hygiene products segment with the launch of a sanitisation box called the UV Sanitche. The company said it is manufacturing the product at its Faridabad plant and looking at introducing more such hygiene-segment products in the future.

Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, said, “With the pandemic spread, there is an enhanced awareness among consumers regarding hygiene and sanitsation. They are also seeking hygiene products from trustworthy brands. We therefore fast-tracked the launch of our UV-C light-based UV Sanitech.”

“Amid Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, there is a mounting fear amongst people about bringing contamination inside their homes and offices with the purchased goods and everyday use objects. Therefore our focus was to develop a product that uses Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) method in a safe and contained manner to sanitise surfaces of daily-use items within four minutes,” he added.

The company said that the Orient UV Sanitech box, which comes in 34-litres capacity, is tested and certified at an NABL-accredited lab. It is priced at ₹11,999 and will be available on Flipkart and Amazon. It can sanitise products such as mobiles, wallets, car keys, electronic gadgets and food items.

Published on July 17, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra takes over HCL baton from Shiv Nadar