Orient Electric forays into hygiene product segment with UV Sanitche

Consumer electrical product company Orient Electric has forayed into the hygiene products segment with the launch of a sanitisation box called the UV Sanitche. The company said it is manufacturing the product at its Faridabad plant and looking at introducing more such hygiene-segment products in the future.

Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, said, “With the pandemic spread, there is an enhanced awareness among consumers regarding hygiene and sanitsation. They are also seeking hygiene products from trustworthy brands. We therefore fast-tracked the launch of our UV-C light-based UV Sanitech.”

“Amid Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, there is a mounting fear amongst people about bringing contamination inside their homes and offices with the purchased goods and everyday use objects. Therefore our focus was to develop a product that uses Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) method in a safe and contained manner to sanitise surfaces of daily-use items within four minutes,” he added.

The company said that the Orient UV Sanitech box, which comes in 34-litres capacity, is tested and certified at an NABL-accredited lab. It is priced at ₹11,999 and will be available on Flipkart and Amazon. It can sanitise products such as mobiles, wallets, car keys, electronic gadgets and food items.