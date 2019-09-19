Companies

OYO expands to over 100 hotels in more than 21 states in US

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO, OYO   -  Bloomberg

US is a key home market for the company, says OYO’s CEO

OYO on Thursday said it has expanded its presence to over 100 hotels in more than 21 states in the United States (US).

The company has committed $300 million as an initial investment in the US to fuel rapid growth across the country, OYO said in a statement.

“We are excited with our rapid growth and early success in the US, our newest home market,” OYO founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritesh Agarwal said.

The US is a key home market for the company given its huge potential, he added.

The company had recently partnered with hospitality investment and management company Highgate to open its first key flagship property OYO Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in the US.

