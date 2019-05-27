Companies

OYO joins hands with China’s Ctrip

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

“This partnership with Ctrip gives us an opportunity to extend our offerings to millions of discerning Chinese travellers looking for standardised, quality offerings,” OYO China COO Sam Shih said. File photo

Both companies will collaborate across multiple areas of business

Hospitality firm OYO said on Monday it has partnered China’s largest online travel aggregator Ctrip to extend its offerings to travellers.

As part of the partnership, both companies will collaborate across multiple areas of business, including demand generation by providing access to customers of both brands, online-to-offline services integration, data operation and branding, OYO said in a statement.

The tie-up will enable both the brands to leverage the synergies and complement each other while offering everyday travellers easy access to good-quality affordable living spaces, it added.

The company, however, did not share any financial details of the partnership.

“Our multi-brand strategy enables us to meet the needs of every type of traveller and this partnership with Ctrip gives us an opportunity to extend our offerings to millions of discerning Chinese travellers looking for standardised, quality offerings,” OYO China Chief Operating (COO) Officer Sam Shih said.

