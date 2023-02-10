Global hospitality technology company OYO has planned to double its premium segment hotel count in Indonesia in 2023. It consists of hotel brands such as Townhouse Oak and Collection O, which meet premium hotel criteria such as design, service quality and high level of safety and health standards.

OYO has intensified its efforts to identify premium properties across all key regions and efforts are in full steam to onboard and equip them with latest technological tools, increase their visibility and in turn improve their revenue. OYO was established in Indonesia in 2018 and since then it is said to have recorded 15x growth.

Elaborating more on the expansion plan, Ankit Tandon, Global CBO and CEO, Southeast Asia and Middle East said, “Indonesia is one of the most mature markets for OYO in terms of scale and unit economics. Our focus on expanding premium hotel portfolio is in line with the government’s plans to strengthen hotel industry to meet the requirements of the growing number of inbound and corporate tourists looking for well-priced mid segment and premium hotels. We are targeting a mix of business and leisure destination such as Jabodebek, Java and Bali, Sumatra, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi.”