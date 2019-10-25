OYO to expand footprint in Bihar, create 700 new jobs

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
OYO Hotels and Homes aims at expanding its footprint in the state by investing in infrastructure and talent.
The investment in infrastructure and talent will create 700 jobs in the hospitality sector in the next six months, a top company official said.
“Bihar is an important market for us and has been performing well since launch. We will continue to invest in expanding our footprint and serve thousands of customers in Patna,” Aditya Ghosh, CEO, India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes said in a statement.
He said, “Since our launch in Patna in August 2015, weve worked closely with small and independent hotel owners and utilized our deep expertise in standardising amenities and guest experiences to empower them as better hospitality players.”
Ghosh said OYO’s presence in Bihar includes 28 cities including Patna, Bodhgaya, Muzaffarpur, Purnea and Bhagalpur among others.
“We have all the 6 brands from the OYO portfolio in Bihar currently - OYO Rooms, OYO Townhouse, SilverKey, Collection O, Capital O, Palette Resorts. In the coming year, we aim to strengthen these partnerships and support the states vision while continuously creating and delivering outstanding opportunities for business growth, fostering all- round socio-economic development for the State and its people,” he added.
Disclosing the company’s aggressive growth plans in the state, Ghosh said, “We aim at expanding our room count across the state from 5200 plus to 6000 plus by the end of 2019. Our expansion drive would provide 700 direct and indirect jobs to hospitality professionals in the next six months.”
Currently, Patna, Bodhgaya, Muzaffarpur, Purnea and Bhagalpur are among the top-performing clusters in Bihar, hosting the highest number of guests. The company aims to double its efforts in delivering a high-quality and trusted hospitality experience to guests as well as drive higher yields for asset owners in Bihar, he added.
