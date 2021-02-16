Page Industries CEO Vedji Ticku resigns

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Vedji Ticku, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, has resigned from Page Industries.
The company, in a regulatory filing to the exchanges, said: “Ticku has submitted his resignation letter owing to personal commitments as he wishes to spend more time with his family. His resignation was accepted by the Board of Directors by circulation. The Board has acknowledged the contribution made by him during his tenure.”
The resignation is effective from close of business hours on May 31.
Sunder Genomal, Managing Director, said: “We thank Ticku for his leadership and contributions to the company over the last 24 years. During his tenure, he has provided valuable leadership to the senior executives and their respective teams. Under his leadership, the company has made many notable achievements which are reflected in its current position and performance. Ticku leaves an exceptionally talented team in place and the business in an excellent position for its continued growth. I wish him all the success.”
Ticku, said: “It has been my honour and privilege to serve Page Industries, a company with a rich heritage and culture for over two decades. We progressed considerably in our transformation journey during this time. I thank Genomal, the Board of Directors, my fellow colleagues and stakeholders for their support over all these years.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...