Page Industries records 46% growth in revenue

Page Industries, a leading apparel manufacturer, which is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE, said its revenues in the second quarter ended September 30, went up by 46.4 per cent to ₹1,084 crore compared to the same period of the previous year. Its net profit went up 45 per cent to ₹160.5 crore compared to the same period of the previous year. At the end of the second quarter, it had cash and cash equivalents of ₹533 crore.
Commenting on the results, Managing Director, Sunder Genomal, said, “As we announce our highest-ever revenue and PAT this quarter, we remain confident to deliver on the long-term growth prospects of the company. Sales momentum has picked up significantly after the setbacks of the global pandemic. We saw increased momentum in sales across all our product categories backed by expansion in our portfolio and existing network. We are well poised and remain optimistic on delivering sustainable growth in the foreseeable future. E-commerce continues to witness an increasing trend and our investments in warehousing, technology and logistics support helped not only in strong execution but also on delivering on profitable growth. With a strong and proven business model, wide product portfolio, efficient financial management and a very loyal customer base, we remain committed to continue creating value for our stakeholders.”
Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India. Jockey is the company’s flagship brand and a leading player in the premium innerwear and leisurewear category. While Page released the results after market hours, earlier in the day the shares of the company closed about one per cent up at ₹40,186.95 per share on the bourses.
