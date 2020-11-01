Panasonic India’s losses widen in FY20

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Panasonic India Pvt Ltd, the consumer durable arm of the Japanese major , reported a nearly 9 per cent drop in revenues for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.
According to the financial data sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler, the company’s revenues stood at ₹4,337.85 crore in FY20, compared with ₹4,781.80 crore in FY19. The company’s losses also widened to ₹489.75 crore in FY20 from ₹459.58 crore in FY19.
In an emailed response toqueries from BusinessLine, Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, said that the overall sales for FY20 were impacted by economic vulnerabilities including a slowdown, falling GDP and a depreciating rupee that limited discretionary spends and impacted purchase decisions. “Also, the fourth quarter is the peak season for air conditioner sales, accounting for 40 per cent of total sales, which were severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak,” he added.
“While the company’s sale of consumer durable products for the year has slightly dipped vis-à-vis last year, the proceeds from the sale of services have increased by approximately 72 per cent over last year, which demonstrates our directional strategy,” he added.
Stating that FY20 was a critical year for restructuring, the company added that it has stepped up investments in building solutions and technology capabilities. “With a sharp focus on our India Innovation Centre (IIC), Panasonic’s innovation hub, FY20 was successfully marked with the launch of our connected living platform Miraie and our integrated smart factory solutions, adding enhanced value to both consumers and enterprises,” Sharma said.
Talking about future strategies, Sharma added, “We will continue to focus on building capabilities and deliver smart solutions and services. Towards this, we are targeting to achieve ₹1,000 crore in revenue from our smart factory solutions business in the next five years. As part of our business strategy, we are expanding the Miraie-Connected Living range of products and launching new service solutions,” Sharma added.
Earlier this month, Panasonic India announced that it will begin manufacturing consumer durable products such as air-conditioners and refrigerators for select local brands at its factory in Jhajjar, Haryana. The company believes this will enable domestic companies to reduce dependency on imports, drive up local consumption and exports.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...