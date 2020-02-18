Coronavirus impact: Paracetamol price rises 40 per cent as supply chain is hit

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
India’s pharmaceutical supplies have hit a new low due to disruption in the supply chain, following the extended shutdown of Chinese factories due to the coronavirus epidemic, Bloomberg has reported.
According to Pankaj Patel, Chairman of Zydus Cadila, cited in the Bloomberg report, prices of paracetamol, a common drug used to treat many conditions including headache, cold, and fevers, among others, has risen by 40 per cent. The cost of azithromycin, an antibiotic used for curing various bacterial infections, has spiked by 70 per cent.
Patel believes that the supply chain will be disrupted further and pharma industries in India may face an acute shortage in April if production in China does not resume by the first week of March. He further predicts that prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients -- the basic substance used to produce a drug -- may increase significantly in April.
India is one of the largest suppliers of generic drugs and has numerous homegrown pharmaceutical industries, of which 12 per cent cater to the US market. India depends on China for 80 per cent of its requirement of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).
China’s businesses have come to a standstill amidst restrictions on the movement of people and commodities. The Centre is also mulling over imposing an export ban on 12 essential drugs including antibiotics, vitamins, and hormones, to ensure that there is no shortage of drugs in the country in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has claimed around 1,868 lives, with 93 more deaths in Hubei and five more in other parts of the country. At least 72,436 people have been affected by the infection, Aljazeera reported.
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Outlook for silver uncertain as it continues to consolidate
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...