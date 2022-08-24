Paras Healthcare ropes in Fujifilm India to deploy advanced medical devices

Paras Healthcare has announced partnership with Fujifilm India to offer advanced medical devices and equipment.

Fujifilm is considered pioneer in diagnostic imaging and information systems for healthcare facilities. Paras Healthcare has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fujifilm India.

About the partnership

As a part of the partnership, Fujifilm India will provide innovative medical and screening devices by installing its cutting-edge machines at the Hospitals of Paras Healthcare.

Paras Healthcare is one of the leading healthcare service providers with a chain of multispecialty hospitals across India.

Under the long-term agreement, Fujifilm will supply a wide range of high-end and sophisticated medical devices, including AI-based machines to the network of hospitals run by Paras Healthcare.

The collaboration will benefit the areas of Healthcare IT, radiology devices like X-ray imaging devices, ultrasound systems, MRI & CT, endoscopy, and specialized In-vitro diagnostics, among others.

Under the agreement, Fujifilm India will install its Artificial Intelligence modules of medical imaging, 128 slice cardiac CT, 1.5 T MRI, 32 Slice CT, Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM), Smart X, Arietta 65, EUS EBUS system, Video endoscope, Mobile DR, etc at the hospitals of Paras Healthcare.

Objective of the collaboration

Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director of Paras Healthcare said, "With the coming of these extraordinarily advanced machines into our hospitals, the hands of our clinicians and specialists would be further strengthened in improving diagnostics, as well as treatment of their patients. This, in turn, would improve the overall patient outcomes in a big way while also bridging the small town-big town gap in care in the country."

Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said, "Through this association, we aim to provide superior technological medical facilities that can help save lives and encourage patients to become more engaged in their personal care. Reinforcing our commitment towards being a socially responsible brand, we are determined to provide the highest standards of healthcare solutions and a holistic approach at an affordable price in India.

Chander Shekhar Sibal, Executive Vice President & Head of Medical Division at Fujifilm India said, "Fujifilm India has consistently vowed to introduce innovations in the medical field. Our aim has been to offer the best medical solutions to the masses. We are thrilled to join hands with Paras Healthcare to provide state-of-the-art facilities and technologically advanced equipment to serve the best services to the patients."

Fujifilm will also supply the entire range of high-end, sophisticated medical devices for Paras Healthcare’s upcoming facilities in Srinagar and Kanpur.