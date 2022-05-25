Parenting platform BabyChakra forays into D2C segment

Leading parenting platform BabyChakra is making a foray in the D2C space. The brand has launched its range of babycare products with an aim to hit the revenue run rate of ₹100 crore in the first year of launch.

Founded by Naiyya Saggi, BabyChakra is a part of beauty unicorn the Good Glamm Group.

The brand said it has launched natural and toxin-free range of products such as baby shampoo, bamboo water-based wipes, hair oil, massage oil, organic coconut oil and diaper rash cream. It also includes “innovations such as a Nourishing Lip Balm Duo for mom and baby, Natural Foaming Hand Wash, Natural Vapor Patch, Mosquito Repellent Patch, Tummy Relief Roll On,” it added.

Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, BabyChakra, said, “We are co-creating each product with moms and doctors from across India so with their participation and oversight at every step, we ensure we truly meet our commitment of “Care Comes First”.“

CAGR target

The babycare category in India is expected to grow by $10 billion during 2021-25 clocking a CAGR of 14 per cent. The category growth is being driven by growing number of nuclear families increasing internet penetration and availability of baby care products online.

In August 2021, BabyChakra was acquired by MyGlamm (The Good Glamm Group) with a commitment to invest about ₹100 crore in Mom-Baby Content-to-Commerce space over the next three years. In a strategic move to expand its regional footprint across nine languages, BabyChakra acquired Tinystep in March this year. The platform now reaches 39 million moms across India and post this acquisition aims to expand its reach to 75 million moms by this year-end.