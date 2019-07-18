Patent case: Court grants relief for Innoviti Payments against rival Pine Labs

A Bengaluru civil court has granted interim relief to Innoviti Payment Solutions against rival Pine Labs in a patent infringement case.

“This, with immediate effect, prevents Pine Labs from manufacturing, selling, distributing, advertising, exporting, offering for sale, procuring and dealing with this technology through its Plutus Smart or any other device in India,” Innoviti said in a statement on Wednesday.

Innoviti has a patent from the Indian Patent Office for payments processing technology that enables UPI payments at retail POS terminals. The company holds the rights until March 29, 2037.

“This transaction-specific dynamic-QR technology enables processing of payments using UPI, Bharat QR and other QR-based payment forms through the same POS devices that are normally used for accepting credit and debit card payments,” Innoviti said, adding that it has already licensed this technology to several partner financial organisations and is currently in discussion with more.

Innoviti, which is backed by investors including Catamaran Ventures, SBI Ven Capital, Singapore and Bessemer Venture Partners, processes about 4.3 per cent of overall retail digital payment transactions in the country at present.

Founded in 1998, Pine Labs is backed by Sequoia Capital, PayPal, Temasek, Actis Capital, and Altimeter Capital, and is present in over 3,700 towns and cities across India, Malaysia and other parts of Asia, and has over one lakh merchant relationships.