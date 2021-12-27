Paytm enables users to create their unique health ID on its app

Paytm, owned by One97 Communications, has announced that it has integrated National Health Authority's Health ID through which users can create their unique Health ID on its app. The launch of the Health ID is in continuation with the company’s efforts to bring a wide range of useful services under one umbrella for all Indians.

The company is aiming to enable over 10 million Indians to create their Health IDs within six months.

Users who create their IDs on Paytm will be able to pull their lab reports, book tele-consultations with participating hospitals, and organise all their information with ease in a health locker, all on the Paytm App.

With this move, Paytm has become the largest consumer platform to enable the creation of Health IDs for both Android and iOS users.

The Indian government’s Health ID is essential in creating a digital health record for Indians, which allows them to access and share their health data, with consent, with participating healthcare providers and payers. Through the Health ID, users can access and link their Personal Health Records (PHR) with Health ID to create a longitudinal health history.

A Paytm spokesperson said, “Paytm is used by millions of users for their everyday needs. Healthcare is an important need for all Indians and with our latest initiative, users can create their unique Health ID on the Paytm App. This is aligned with the Government of India’s initiative, and offers users access to their digital health records with ease.”

Health Storefront

Paytm Mini App Store has also launched a Health Storefront that aggregates and brings the best names in the healthcare space and through which users can book teleconsultations, purchase from pharmacies, book a lab test, buy health insurance, apply for medical loans, and much more. Through this, users can rely on the Paytm app for all their healthcare needs.

Earlier, Paytm had on-boarded Digilocker to its Mini App Store. Users can access their DigiLocker within the Paytm app to retrieve, add, save/store and even receive verified electronic copies of documents from registered organisations directly into individual lockers eliminating the need to carry physical documents.

Users who have booked Covid-19 vaccines through Paytm can add their vaccine certificates with one click to Digilocker.