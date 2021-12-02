Paytm signs MoU with Skill Development Ministry to train youngsters in fintech

Paytm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of General Training (DGT) in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to train 6,000 individuals over a period of three years in the rapidly growing fintech industry.

The selected individuals will undertake a six-month programme, designed by Paytm, in consultation with the DGT. It will equip the trainees with fundamentals and knowledge of the latest fintech IoT products and financial services. The trainees will also undergo professional skills, communications, sales and pitch, and on-the-job training.

Flexi-MoU scheme

The collaboration is part of DGT’s Flexi-MoU scheme wherein industry partners provide an opportunity to the youth to acquire skills related to industries with high job potential through a ‘learn and earn’ approach consisting of a mix of theoretical and on-the-job training. Paytm’s focus is on creating a highly skilled pool of human resources that can contribute to the growth of the fintech and digital payments ecosystem. Paytm will also offer employment to eligible trainees post completion of the course.

Narendra Yadav, Senior Vice-President, Paytm said, “India’s strength lies in the talent and skilled youngsters, who will play an important role in shaping the future of the country’s economy. DGT plays a key role in vocational and craft-based training of eligible youth in the country. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with the DGT that will enhance the quality and number of trained personnel in the fintech industry.”

Neelam Shami Rao, Director-General, DGT, said, “The growth of digital payments has been phenomenal in India and it will continue to rise further in the future. Paytm is one of the pioneers in the digital payments service industry and our focus is to leverage their expertise to train the country’s youth in this field.”