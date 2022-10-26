PCBL Ltd (formerly Phillips Carbon Black Ltd) registered a 5 per cent drop in net profit on a standalone basis at ₹116 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with ₹122 crore in the same period last year.

The standalone revenue from operations increased by 52 per cent at ₹1,628 crore during the quarter under review compared with ₹1,068 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses increased by 61 per cent to ₹1,483 crore (₹919 crore) on the back of a 75 per cent rise in cost of materials consumed at ₹1,309 crore (₹746 crore).

The company’s scrip closed flat at ₹140.65 on the BSE on Wednesday.