PEL consolidated net profit up 20 per cent in Q3

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
Piramal Enterprises registered a 20.2 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 724.19 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal compared to Rs 602.04 crore in the same period a year ago.
Its total income grew by 9.9 per cent in the October to December 2019 quarter to Rs 3,947 crore as against Rs 3,592.10 crore in the same period a year ago.
Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd said that by the end of the current financial year the company would have exceeded its earlier stated commitment of bringing in Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore of equity, with inflows of up to Rs 14,500 crore, through various initiatives including Preferential Allotment to CDPQ, sale of DRG and Rights Issue.
“Our repeated partnerships with marquee global and domestic investors are an affirmation of the robustness of our business model and future growth trajectory,” he said.
In a statement, PEL said the company is transforming the financial services business into a well-diversified model across both wholesale and retail financing.
In the financial services business, its loan book stood at Rs 51,429 crore as on December 31, 2019 as against Rs 53,055 crore as of September 2019. It attributed it to reduction of large single borrower exposures.
“As of December 2019, only one exposure is higher than the threshold of 15 per cent of net worth, whereas all other exposures are below 12 per cent of the net worth of the financial services business,” it said.
It further said that in wholesale financing, it is selectively tapping superior ‘risk-reward’ and last-mile funding opportunities and is building and scaling-up a retail consumer financing business.
Gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio increased to 1.8 per cent as of December 2019 as against 0.9 per cent as of September 2019, which it attributed to some accounts moving from Stage-2 to Stage-3.
Its scrip was up 3.67 per cent during intra day trade on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday.
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...